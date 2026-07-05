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Human Rights Observatory

Online visibility becomes currency for young Cameroonians

By GV Sub-Saharan Africa
In Cameroon, many young people combine university studies, part-time jobs, and social media content creation, turning their online presence into a valuable source of income while diversifying their earning opportunities.


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