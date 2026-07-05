Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
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~ A Super El Niño is coming: 5 hard-won lessons the world can learn from Africa
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~ What the ending of the U.S.’ Temporary Protection Status could mean for Haiti
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~ How creative maps make air pollution more visible
~ Having a bad hair day? Don’t worry. My research will help you understand the problem
~ How radical Victorian nuns pioneered education for poor girls
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