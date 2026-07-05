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A Super El Niño is coming: 5 hard-won lessons the world can learn from Africa

By Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems and Health and Director of The Lancet Countdown in Africa, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Mendy Ndlovu, Agrometeorologist and Researcher in the Sustainable and Healthy Food Systems – Southern Africa programme, University of KwaZulu-Natal
A powerful Super El Niño is looming. Africa has learned hard lessons from past climate disasters that could help the world prepare.The Conversation


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