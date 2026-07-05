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Human Rights Observatory

How do governance frameworks operate and what can major public projects gain from them?

By Maude Brunet, Professeure agrégée, Gestion de projets, HEC Montréal
Olivier Choinière, Professeur agrégé en gestion de projet, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Vedran Zerjav, Professor, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
A group of researchers explored governance models in ten countries to see whether they help plan and deliver large-scale infrastructure works more responsibly and efficiently.The Conversation


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