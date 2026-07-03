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Human Rights Observatory

No safety, no way out: The Rohingya girls caught between aid cuts and child marriage in Bangladesh

By Zulker Naeen
Child marriage among Rohingya refugees rose 21 percent last year as education cuts deepened. Teachers report more girls leaving school for marriage, with most never returning because of family restrictions.


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