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The Pharaohs rule in Dallas as the Socceroos are knocked out

By Steve Georgakis, Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney
The Socceroos World Cup campaign is over. But there’s plenty to be optimistic about for the next one in four years’ time.The Conversation


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