Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘City Under Siege, Children Under Fire’: Rapid Support Forces’ Crimes Against Humanity in North Darfur – Report Launch, Nairobi, 1 July 2026 – Introductory Speech

By Amnesty International
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending the launch of Amnesty International’s report, City Under Siege, Children Under Fire’: Rapid Support Forces’ Crimes Against Humanity in North Darfur. We are publishing this 200+ page report at a time of utmost urgency for the people of Sudan At a time too when many urgent actions and […] The post ‘City Under Siege, Children Under Fire’: Rapid Support Forces’ Crimes Against Humanity in North Darfur – Report Launch, Nairobi, 1 July 2026 – Introductory Speech appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The politics of feeling: why did ‘boring’ prime minister Keir Starmer provoke such visceral reactions?
~ Lebanon/Israel: Framework Agreement Betrays Victims of War Crimes in Lebanon
~ Sri Lanka: Answers needed about Haiti deployment amid ongoing impunity over child abuse allegations
~ Deeming delays de-selection move, as Hanson declares One Nation doesn’t want her
~ How the US has celebrated its independence over the years
~ Digital poverty is holding university students back
~ Are we finally about to get decent wifi on trains and planes?
~ How creative maps make air pollution more visible
~ Having a bad hair day? Don’t worry. My research will help you understand the problem
~ How radical Victorian nuns pioneered education for poor girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter