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Human Rights Observatory

Defence investment plan should make the UK more secure – but it will need to find the money from somewhere

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
The UK government’s defence investment plan (DIP) will guide the spending decisions of the Ministry of Defence and armed forces not only for the remainder of this parliament, but also for the five years from 2029. So far, the plan has been praised and criticised in equal measure. But one element that has attracted widespread attention is the overall spending figures.

Part of the settlement that has been agreed with the Treasury rests on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) finding around


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