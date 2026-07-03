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Human Rights Observatory

Why Pope Leo has excommunicated a group of conservative Catholics

By Liam Temple, Assistant Professor in the History of Catholicism, Durham University
The decision by Pope Leo XIV to excommunicate members of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) is the latest twist in a long-running saga between the Vatican and this contentious traditionalist group. It is yet more evidence of the deep polarisation between conservatives and progressives within the Catholic church.

The Vatican issued a statement on July 2 to the effect…The Conversation


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