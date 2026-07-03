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The cooling divide: how air conditioning is creating a new climate inequality

By Rory Jones, Associate Professor, School of the Built Environment, University of Reading
For decades, people in the UK tended to view air conditioning as something that belonged elsewhere. It was associated with office buildings, hotels and hotter countries rather than their own homes. But as summers become warmer and heatwaves more frequent, that picture is beginning to change.

Colleagues and I analysed data from the English Housing Survey, a nationally representative sample of about 16,000 households. This shows that air conditioning remains relatively uncommon, with


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