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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN Human Rights Council Holds Landmark Session to Prevent Atrocities in El Obeid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2025.  © 2025 Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images The UN Human Rights Council held an emergency session today on the imminent risk of atrocities in and around Sudan’s El Obeid, a city in North Kordofan. The session follows an appeal by rights groups for the Council to exercise its prevention mandate by meeting in anticipation, rather than the aftermath, of another round of devastating atrocities in Sudan’s conflict.The UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan has reported an increasing and apparently indiscriminate barrage…


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