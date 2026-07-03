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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon/ Israel: Framework agreement betrays victims of war crimes in Lebanon

By Amnesty International
The Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington on June 26, 2026, threatens to betray war crimes victims in Lebanon, Amnesty International and five human rights and press freedom organizations said today. Parts of the text appear to be aimed at preventing victims of serious international crimes from seeking justice before international forums. Others seem to […] The post Lebanon/ Israel: Framework agreement betrays victims of war crimes in Lebanon appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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