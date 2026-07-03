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A brief history of human pain

By Lars Arendt-Nielsen, Professor and Head of Pain Research, Aalborg University
Pain is one of the few things all of us experience, from stubbing a toe to waking up with an aching back; we can all relate to the feeling of being in pain.

Although pain is a universal experience, the way we understand it has changed dramatically over time.

Ancient societies might have blamed pain on demons entering the body through the nose or ears, but we now know pain to be more about…The Conversation


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