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Nanobubbles cleaned up the Lincoln reflecting pool: here’s how they could be used on dying seas and lakes

By Gang Pan, Professor of Environmental Sustainability, York St John University
Made internationally famous by their use to clean up the Lincoln Memorial pool in Washington, this tech is starting to be used globally.The Conversation


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