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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon/Israel: Framework Agreement Betrays Victims of War Crimes in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (back-center) and others watch, as Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter (front-left), counselor Dan Holler (front-center), and Lebanon's Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh (front-right), sign a trilateral framework agreement, in Washington, DC, June 26, 2026. © 2026 Kevin Wolf/AP Photo (Beirut) – The Israel-Lebanon framework agreement signed in Washington on June 26, 2026, threatens to betray war crimes victims in Lebanon, Human Rights Watch and five human rights and press freedom organizations said today. Parts of the text…


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