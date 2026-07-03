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Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Answers needed about Haiti deployment amid ongoing impunity over child abuse allegations

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that more than 1,000 personnel from Sri Lanka’s military and police are to be deployed to Haiti as part of the international Gang Suppression Force (GSF), Renzo Pomi, Amnesty International’s Representative at the United Nations in New York, said:  “There remain serious and unresolved allegations of widespread sexual abuse of children by Sri Lankan personnel during previous deployments in Haiti. Sri Lanka’s authorities, along with the GSF leadership, the states part of […] The post Sri Lanka: Answers needed about Haiti deployment amid ongoing impunity over child abuse…


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