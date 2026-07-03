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Human Rights Observatory

Deeming delays de-selection move, as Hanson declares One Nation doesn’t want her

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Victorian Liberal rebel Moira Deeming on Friday delayed a move to de-select her, with her court action leading to the Liberal Party agreeing to stay its hand until after further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile Pauline Hanson has ruled out any path to One Nation for the controversial upper house member.

The Victorian Liberal Party executive seemingly had its ducks in a row to revoke Deeming’s endorsement, at a meeting scheduled for Friday evening.

But the plan was derailed when Deeming launched proceedings in the Supreme Court against party president Brian Loughnane.…The Conversation


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