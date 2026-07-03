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Human Rights Observatory

How the US has celebrated its independence over the years

By Sam Edwards, Reader in Modern Political History, Loughborough University
The plans for the 250th anniversary of the American revolution, which kicks off in earnest on July 4, have drawn media scrutiny in the US. One issue has been the subject of recurrent discussion: the role of President Donald Trump.

Behind this scrutiny is the claim that Trump is co-opting the anniversary for his own agenda. His administration’s alleged sidelining of the non-partisan “America250” commission, which was established by Congress in 2016, in favour of his rival “Freedom 250” organisation has drawn…The Conversation


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