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Human Rights Observatory

Digital poverty is holding university students back

By Matthew Hinton, Senior Lecturer in Information Management, The Open University
Jacqueline Baxter, Professor in Public Policy and Management, The Open University
Up to 19 million people in the UK face digital poverty — and digital access is now a human right universities can’t afford to ignore.The Conversation


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