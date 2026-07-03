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Are we finally about to get decent wifi on trains and planes?

By Li Zhang, Associate Professor in Communications, School of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, University of Leeds
Wifi on the go is often unreliable – on buses, trains and, increasingly, planes. Whether via cellular or satellite systems, connectivity at speed suffers from highly variable signal coverage and strength. This leads to delays, degraded data speeds and service interruptions.

To address these issues, the UK government has announced a major upgrade to wifiThe Conversation


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