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70 years on from the killer smog: what clean air laws teach us about power, pollution and profit

By Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Economic interests have shaped society’s response to pollution. Now, policy needs to align with the scientific evidence to clean up our air.The Conversation


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