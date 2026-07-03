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Human Rights Observatory

Blind boxes are a game of chance. Here’s how to keep kids from getting hooked

By Anastasia Hronis, Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer and Research Supervisor, Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney
If you are a parent of kids who love blind boxes, you might be worried about how the game of luck echoes gambling.The Conversation


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