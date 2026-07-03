Climate change will raise the risk of severe heatwaves. NZ homes aren’t ready
By Baxter Kamana-Williams, Postdoctoral Researcher in Energy Systems, University of Notre Dame
J. Geoffrey Chase, Distinguished Professor, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Senior Lecturer in Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
New modelling suggests hotter summers could place new demands on NZ’s electricity system, increase heat-related deaths and hit vulnerable people hardest.
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- Thursday, July 2nd 2026