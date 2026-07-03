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Why the Socceroos should be confident of a history-making World Cup win against Egypt

By Fadi Maayah, Senior Lecturer and Football Techncal Director, Curtin University
Progressing to the next World Cup round would represent a significant step forward for Australian soccer, and it’s an achievable aim.The Conversation


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