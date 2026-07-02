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How generative AI and physics can help design new antibiotics

By Rachael (Ré) A Mansbach, Assistant professor, Physics, Concordia University
Jyler Menard, PhD Student, Department of Physics, Concordia University
By 2050, scientists estimate that antibiotic-resistant infections will be associated with more than eight million deaths around the world every year.

These are bacterial infections that resist traditional antibiotics like penicillin. They can develop when you eat contaminated food, have an open wound or undergo surgery. E. coli is a good example, as several strains have become highly resistant to conventional antibiotics. They…The Conversation


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