Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Empathie’ on Crave isn’t afraid of the messy power of feeling with others

By Joëlle Rouleau, Département d’histoire de l’art, de cinéma et des médias audiovisuels, Université de Montréal
Beyond mere identity, ‘Empathie’ embodies a queer sensibility through its refusal to judge and its radical insistence that love takes multiple forms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sahel Countries’ Withdrawal From ICC Betrays Victims
~ I learned the feeling of statelessness in my Uyghur homeland
~ From the Fourth of July to Bastille Day: How France and America reinvent their nations through ritual
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese wants Labor’s national conference to ‘showcase’ the party – but not its AUKUS division
~ Comet from another star has a composition unlike anything else in our solar system
~ Schools should teach children more about how money works
~ Five hidden pitfalls of fitness tracking
~ Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office Abolished
~ Burkina Faso Forces Closure of UN Human Rights Office
~ How much do friends influence teens’ mental health? What a new study can (and can’t) tell us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter