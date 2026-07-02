Sea turtles diving through the eye of the storm help develop better cyclone forecasts
By Christopher Chapman, Senior lecturer in oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Clive McMahon, IMOS Animal Tagging, Sydney Institute of Marine Science
Rob Harcourt, Emeritus Professor of Marine Ecology, Macquarie University
Every summer, communities across northern Australia brace for the tropical cyclone season. Tropical cyclones draw their power from the warm seas, extracting heat and moisture from ocean water.
To improve cyclone forecasting – and better protect lives and property – we enlisted an unlikely ally: deep-diving sea turtles equipped with oceanographic sensors on their shells.
At times these turtles have encountered powerful tropical cyclones, allowing their sensors to gather and can gather critical information on how the temperature in the water changes as the storm passes overhead.…
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- Thursday, July 2nd 2026