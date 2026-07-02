If we force online platforms to control harmful content, where does that leave sex ed?
By Kath Albury, Professor of Media and Communication and Chief Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Most of us have attended sex-ed classes in school. If we’re lucky, we’ll learn about consent and how to roll a condom onto a banana. But the classroom rarely goes into the specifics of sexual health and wellbeing – including what to do when a condom breaks.
Where can you get the morning-after pill in your local area? What about post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV? When do you need testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)? And where to find support if the test comes back positive?
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- Thursday, July 2nd 2026