B.C. and Alberta fall behind on fracking safety distances for residents
By Margaret McGregor, Clinical Associate Professor, UBC Dept of Family Practice, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Deborah Curran, Professor, Faculty of Law and School of Environmental Studies; Executive Director Environmental Law Centre, University of Victoria
Élyse Caron-Beaudoin, Assistant Professor, Environmental Health, Department of Health and Society, University of Toronto
Kevin Berk, PhD candidate, Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University
Tim K. Takaro, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Setback regulations remain the only lever that affords some protection to those bearing the greatest health risks of shale gas development in their neighbourhoods.
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- Thursday, July 2nd 2026