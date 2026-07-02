Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

B.C. and Alberta fall behind on fracking safety distances for residents

By Margaret McGregor, Clinical Associate Professor, UBC Dept of Family Practice, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Deborah Curran, Professor, Faculty of Law and School of Environmental Studies; Executive Director Environmental Law Centre, University of Victoria
Élyse Caron-Beaudoin, Assistant Professor, Environmental Health, Department of Health and Society, University of Toronto
Kevin Berk, PhD candidate, Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University
Tim K. Takaro, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Setback regulations remain the only lever that affords some protection to those bearing the greatest health risks of shale gas development in their neighbourhoods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sahel Countries’ Withdrawal From ICC Betrays Victims
~ I learned the feeling of statelessness in my Uyghur homeland
~ From the Fourth of July to Bastille Day: How France and America reinvent their nations through ritual
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese wants Labor’s national conference to ‘showcase’ the party – but not its AUKUS division
~ Comet from another star has a composition unlike anything else in our solar system
~ Schools should teach children more about how money works
~ Five hidden pitfalls of fitness tracking
~ Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office Abolished
~ Burkina Faso Forces Closure of UN Human Rights Office
~ How much do friends influence teens’ mental health? What a new study can (and can’t) tell us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter