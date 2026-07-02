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Human Rights Observatory

Japan Should Reject Myanmar Junta’s Call for Development Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar's parliamentary spokesperson, Khaing Khaing Soe, speaks during a press briefing at the presidential palace in Naypyidaw, June 30, 2026. © 2026 Aung Shine Oo/AP Photo Khin Khin Soe, the spokesperson for Myanmar’s military-controlled parliament, urged the Japanese government on June 30 to resume development aid to the country. At a news conference in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, the spokesperson said “ordinary citizens will suffer” from Japan’s continued suspension of new aid.Japan suspended development assistance—support for long-term government projects,…


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