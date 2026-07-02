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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Racism significantly impacts access to sport: Independent expert

From high participation costs and restrictions on Palestinian athletes – to bans on Muslim women wearing hijabs – racism continues to shape who gets to participate in sport, a new UN report published on Thursday has found.


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