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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Refugees and asylum seekers trapped in cycle of abuse after authorities dismantle crucial safeguards

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities must immediately overturn racist and xenophobic policies that have systematically excluded refugees and asylum seekers from protection, restore access to asylum procedures, halt unlawful collective expulsions and other forced returns, and stop repressing civil society organizations assisting refugees and asylum seekers, Amnesty International said today.   Since 2023, the Tunisian government has subjected refugees and asylum seekers, particularly Black people, to pervasive and serious human […] The post Tunisia: Refugees and asylum seekers trapped in cycle of abuse after…


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