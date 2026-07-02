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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Caning of unmarried couple for kissing on TikTok violates prohibition of torture

By Amnesty International
Responding to the caning of an unmarried couple in the Indonesian province of Aceh for kissing and livestreaming it on social media, Amnesty International’s Co-Regional Director Montse Ferrer said: “Today’s public caning of a young man and woman simply for kissing is a horrifying act of discrimination, and a grim reminder of the enduring human […] The post Indonesia: Caning of unmarried couple for kissing on TikTok violates prohibition of torture appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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