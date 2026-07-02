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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger: Withdrawal from the Rome Statute consecrates impunity and threatens to deny victims of war crimes justice and reparations

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the decision by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to deposit formal notifications of withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:  “This decision by the governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger threatens to deny thousands of victims the possibility of truth, justice and reparations. For more than a decade, Amnesty International has documented crimes under international law committed against civilians during conflicts in each of these countries. Many of these crimes could fall within…


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© Amnesty International -
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