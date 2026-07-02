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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Placenta as property: why every mother deserves the right to choose

By Sarah Esegbona-Adeigbe, Midwifery Lecturer, London South Bank University
In many cultures, the placenta is more than tissue left over after birth. It may be understood as spiritually linked to the baby, treated as a companion or sibling, and buried to protect the child or connect them to family and land.

Yet in many maternity settings, what happens to the placenta after birth may receive little discussion unless a woman already knows she can ask to take it home.

For my doctoral research on migrant…The Conversation


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