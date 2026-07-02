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Seaweeds are not plants – and six other surprising facts about aquatic flora

By Alexander Bowles, Glasstone Research Fellow, Plant Science, University of Oxford
Hidden beneath the water’s surface is a botanical world that is among nature’s most innovative and ecologically important.

As I highlighted in a recent paper, an extraordinary range of adaptations have evolved in aquatic plants for life beneath the water’s surface. Some flower underwater, others capture animals in ingenious traps. Here are seven facts that show how these remarkable organisms challenge our assumptions about what plants are and how they survive.

Many people think of plants…The Conversation


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