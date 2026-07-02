World Cup identity crisis: Who to root for when Team Canada plays your homeland?
By Cary Foo, PhD Student, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo, University of Waterloo
Luke Potwarka, Associate Professor, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo
Canada co-hosting the World Cup and its national team’s success is an opportunity to explore how people living in multicultural regions decide who to support.
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- Thursday, July 2nd 2026