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Human Rights Observatory

Your summer fiction reading list: five of the best reads of 2026 so far, according to our experts

By David Nally, Professor of Historical Geography in the Department of Geography and a Fellow of Jesus College, University of Cambridge
Eva Cheuk-Yin Li, Lecturer in Screen Industries, King's College London
Helen Vassallo, Associate Professor of French and Translation, University of Exeter
Hind Elhinnawy, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Stevie Marsden, Lecturer in Publishing, Edinburgh Napier University
The best summer companion is a good book. This year has already given us some truly brilliant ones making it really hard to whittle down the best. But no matter what your tastes are, we have you covered. These novels range from historical fiction to gripping crime drama. From 1800s Ireland, to 1930s Taiwan, to post revolution Iran, this international selection will take you to all sorts of places without ever having to leave your own home.

1. Land by Maggie O'Farrell


Maggie O’Farrell’s exquisite…The Conversation


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