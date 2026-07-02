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Vietnam’s population hit the 100 million milestone. Where’s it headed?

By Gilles Pison, Anthropologue et démographe, professeur émérite, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN); Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Catherine Scornet, maître de conférences au département de sociologie, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU); Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Rising population growth should slow in the coming decades and see a decline in the second half of the century.The Conversation


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