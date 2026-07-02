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Human Rights Observatory

Why Denver stopped treating sidewalk repair as a DIY project – lessons for other cities and homeowners

By Wes Marshall, Professor & Chair of Civil Engineering & Construction, University of Colorado Denver
Let’s say you drive over a pothole in front of your house in Denver and call the city. They come fix it within a few days. Problem solved.

Now let’s say the problem is the sidewalk in front of your house. You call the city again.

Until recently, city staff would have pointed you to their “Homeowner’s Do-It Yourself Guide for Hazardous Sidewalks,” where it clearly states that “sidewalk maintenance is the responsibility of the adjacent…The Conversation


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