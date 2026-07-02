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Human Rights Observatory

How health insurers get a free pass to deny coverage from a 52-year-old law meant to protect worker pensions

By Miranda Yaver, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh
Florence Corcoran, an employee of South Central Bell Telephone Company, was eight months into a high-risk pregnancy when her obstetrician recommended she spend the final month on bed rest in the hospital, for close monitoring. Despite the recommendation, her health insurer determined that it would only cover partial-day at-home nursing care.

While a nurse was off duty, her fetus went into distress and died.

Corcoran sued her insurer, UnitedHealthcare. Because of a little-known…The Conversation


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