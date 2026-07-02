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Human Rights Observatory

The rhythms that broke Bashir: how Sudan’s music shaped a revolution

By Cathy Wilcock, Research Fellow, University of Manchester
The revolution in Sudan in 2019 has been eclipsed by the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023.

But the events of 2019 demand greater attention as they hold lessons for a post-war Sudan.

Music was central to the protests in 2019. The camp outside military headquarters in Khartoum, where demonstrators gathered…The Conversation


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