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Human Rights Observatory

Ulysses in isiZulu: why an African translation of the classic Irish novel matters in today’s world

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Assistant Professor, Harvard University
Every year on 16 June, readers around the world celebrate Bloomsday, the annual commemoration of Irish writer James Joyce’s landmark 1922 novel Ulysses.

The date marks the single day on which the novel unfolds: 16 June 1904, when its protagonist, Leopold Bloom, wanders through the city of Dublin. What began as a literary observance has become a global celebration of reading.

In…The Conversation


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