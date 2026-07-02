Why the UK government needed to apologise for its role in historic forced adoptions in England
By Lindsey Earner-Byrne, Professor of Contemporary Irish History, Trinity College Dublin
Janet Greenlees, Associate Professor of Health History, Glasgow Caledonian University
British prime minister Keir Starmer has apologised in the House of Commons for historical forced adoptions in England.
Mothers and adult adoptees directly affected by these practices were present in the gallery. In his apology Starmer praised their courage and resilience in steadfastly campaigning for truth and justice, and described what they faced as “a stain on our history”.
“To all those impacted…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 2nd 2026