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Human Rights Observatory

Immigration and asylum bill: why yet another attempt to overhaul the system won’t work

By Sarah Singer, Professor of Refugee Law, School of Advanced Study, University of London
The UK government’s immigration and asylum bill puts forward a number of proposals to overhaul the asylum system. These include changes to how human rights are interpreted, and requiring refugees to pay back some of the support they receive. If passed, it will be the fifth immigration act adopted since 2022.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the aim is to establish “a firm but…The Conversation


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