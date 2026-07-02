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Human Rights Observatory

The Bayeux tapestry and the hidden history of the women who embroidered it

By Stephanie Brown, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Hull
For the first time in nearly 1,000 years, the Bayeux tapestry is returning to Britain. The 70-metre embroidery will be displayed at the British Museum from September. The tapestry depicts the Norman Conquest of 1066 and the battle of Hastings. In comic-strip form, it tells the story of Harold II and William the Conquerer.

For centuries, the tapestry has been read as the ultimate example of “great-man”…The Conversation


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