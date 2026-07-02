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Human Rights Observatory

Sahel Countries’ Withdrawal From ICC Betrays Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Capt. Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso (left), Gen. Assimi Goita of Mali (center), and Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger attend the second summit on security and development in Bamako, Mali, December 23, 2025. © 2025 Mali Government Information Center via AP Photo Niger on June 18 and Burkina Faso and Mali on June 24 notified the United Nations secretary-general of their respective decisions to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The withdrawals take effect in one year.The three military juntas provided similar reasons…


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