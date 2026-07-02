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Human Rights Observatory

From the Fourth of July to Bastille Day: How France and America reinvent their nations through ritual

By Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, Spécialiste de la politique américaine, Sciences Po
Two revolutions, two republics and the enduring power of national myths and civic festivities come to the fore in July as France and the US both celebrate national holidays.The Conversation


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