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Comet from another star has a composition unlike anything else in our solar system

By Matthew Hopkins, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Canterbury
Astronomers have revealed new details about the make-up and age of a visiting comet that was born around a distant star. They conclude that the composition of 3I/Atlas is strikingly different from any object found in our solar system.

A trio of recently published studies shed light on the origins of this exotic comet. 3I/Atlas appears to have been born in a cold…The Conversation


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