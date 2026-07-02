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Human Rights Observatory

Schools should teach children more about how money works

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
I recently volunteered to teach some lessons in finance to pupils at a primary school. Over six sessions, I spoke to a group of ten and eleven-year-olds about things like value, savings, cost and risk.

The talks were not meant to turn the children into investors, or to teach them to price derivatives or read corporate accounts. They were simply designed to start discussions about everyday financial choices – what it means to spend and borrow money, to compare prices and plan ahead.


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